Health

Ontario courts urged to limit in-person proceedings in response to new coronavirus measures

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Questions and Answers on Ontario’s stay-at-home order' Coronavirus: Questions and Answers on Ontario’s stay-at-home order
WATCH ABOVE: Queen's Park Bureau Chief Travis Dhanraj answers viewer questions about the provincial stay at home order.

Ontario’s courts have been instructed to limit in-person proceedings as much as possible in light of the province’s new COVID-19 restrictions.

The heads of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and the Ontario Court of Justice have issued statements saying matters should be conducted remotely unless it is absolutely necessary to proceed in person.

New jury trials and jury selection will also stay suspended until early May at the earliest.

READ MORE: Ontario government’s stay-at-home order now in effect

The chief justice of the Superior Court, Geoffrey B. Morawetz, says in his statement that jury trials currently underway can continue at the discretion of the presiding judge.

The notices come as Ontario is poised to enact an order requiring residents to stay at home except for essential activities.

The stay-at-home order is part of a series of new restrictions announced this week as the province declared a second state of emergency due to the pandemic.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus OntarioCOVID-19 OntarioOntario courtsOntario Court of JusticeOntario Superior Court of JusticeOntario jury trials
