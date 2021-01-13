Menu

Canada

New Brunswick Public Health shuts down 9 Dollarama stores for potential COVID-19 exposure

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted January 13, 2021 8:50 pm
Click to play video 'Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Jan. 13' Global News at 6 New Brunswick: Jan. 13
WATCH: Global News at 6 New Brunswick from Jan. 13, 2021.

New Brunswick Public Health temporarily shut down nine Dollarama stores due to a potential workplace exposure to the coronavirus.

The locations between Oromocto and Edmundston will be closed for 48 hours for cleaning and sanitization, the province announced Wednesday night.

Read more: COVID-19 pandemic posing increased challenges for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia

“While there is not believed to be a risk to the public, out of an abundance of caution the stores have been ordered to do a deep cleaning before being permitted to open again,” New Brunswick government tweeted.

Story continues below advertisement

The locations closed include:

  • Woodstock Dollarama – 337 Connell St., Woodstock
  • Edmundston Dollarama – 15 Mowin St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation
  • Saint-Basile Dollarama – 11 Boul Centre, Madawaska Centre
  • Two Nations Dollarama– 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton
  • Main Street Dollarama– 102 Main St., Fredericton
  • Smythe Street Dollarama – 528 Smythe St., Fredericton
  • Corbett Centre Dollarama– 5 Trinity Dr., Fredericton
  • Regent Mall Dollarama– 1381 Regent St., Fredericton
  • Oromocto Dollarama– 1198 Onondaga St., Oromocto

The province has not issued dates and times of potential exposure to the virus linked to these locations.

New Brunswick reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as it marked its third pandemic-related death of 2021.

Click to play video 'New Brunswick records 12th death from COVID-19' New Brunswick records 12th death from COVID-19
New Brunswick records 12th death from COVID-19
