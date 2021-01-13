New Brunswick Public Health shuts down 9 Dollarama stores for potential COVID-19 exposure

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Public Health temporarily shut down nine Dollarama stores due to a potential workplace exposure to the coronavirus.

The locations between Oromocto and Edmundston will be closed for 48 hours for cleaning and sanitization, the province announced Wednesday night.

“While there is not believed to be a risk to the public, out of an abundance of caution the stores have been ordered to do a deep cleaning before being permitted to open again,” New Brunswick government tweeted.

The locations closed include:

Woodstock Dollarama – 337 Connell St., Woodstock

Edmundston Dollarama – 15 Mowin St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation

Saint-Basile Dollarama – 11 Boul Centre, Madawaska Centre

Two Nations Dollarama– 125 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton

Main Street Dollarama– 102 Main St., Fredericton

Smythe Street Dollarama – 528 Smythe St., Fredericton

Corbett Centre Dollarama– 5 Trinity Dr., Fredericton

Regent Mall Dollarama– 1381 Regent St., Fredericton

Oromocto Dollarama– 1198 Onondaga St., Oromocto

The province has not issued dates and times of potential exposure to the virus linked to these locations.

New Brunswick reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as it marked its third pandemic-related death of 2021.

