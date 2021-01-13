Menu

Canada

‘Do you recognize this man?’: Kelowna RCMP ask for help in identifying suspect in stranger assault

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted January 13, 2021 6:03 pm
Click to play video 'Kelowna RCMP ask for help in identifying alleged stranger assault suspect' Kelowna RCMP ask for help in identifying alleged stranger assault suspect
Kelowna RCMP have released surveillance video of the man they believe is connected to an alleged stranger assault at the end of November.

Kelowna RCMP are releasing surveillance video of the suspect in an alleged stranger assault in the hopes that the public can help identify the man.

Police said that on Nov. 28, a woman was walking near Dodd and Bach roads when an unknown man ran up and grabbed her in an inappropriate manner before fleeing on foot.

“This was done in the presence of two other people that the woman was walking with,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a news release.

The man was last spotted in the area of Hemlock Road.

He’s described as six feet tall and thin. He was wearing a black non-medical face mask, a grey jacket with the hood up and blue jeans.

Story continues below advertisement

When asked why it took more than a month for RCMP to release the surveillance footage, police said they obtained the video as part of their ongoing investigation.

“After all of our normal avenues of investigation were exhausted in an attempt to identify this person, we are now making an appeal to the public for assistance,” Noseworthy said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

