Alleged impaired driver charged following crashes, assault in Orillia, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say an alleged impaired driver has been charged following several collisions and an assault in Orillia, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., police say a driver collided with a number of unoccupied vehicles in a Barrie Road parking lot.

According to officers, the man “aggressively confronted” a witness before driving off.

Shortly afterward, OPP say they received a report regarding the same suspect vehicle that was involved in a crash on Highway 11.

Once the vehicle was stopped, police say the suspect assaulted the caller, causing further damage to his vehicle.

Police then received a third complaint from an address near Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte, reporting an unusual interaction with the same driver.

Story continues below advertisement

A short time later, officers found and stopped the suspect vehicle on Highway 11 southbound, near Line 14.

Police arrested the driver and seized cocaine, fentanyl and cash.

Adam Dunlop, 28, from Orillia, was subsequently charged with opioid possession for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of opioid possession, cocaine possession, two counts of assault, mischief, impaired driving, dangerous driving and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Dunlop was set to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement