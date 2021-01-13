Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Alleged impaired driver charged following crashes, assault in Orillia, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 13, 2021 5:51 pm
Shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, police say a driver collided with a number of unoccupied vehicles in a Barrie Road parking lot.
Shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, police say a driver collided with a number of unoccupied vehicles in a Barrie Road parking lot. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OPP say an alleged impaired driver has been charged following several collisions and an assault in Orillia, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., police say a driver collided with a number of unoccupied vehicles in a Barrie Road parking lot.

Read more: Man charged with impaired driving after vehicle crashes into ditch in Severn, Ont.

According to officers, the man “aggressively confronted” a witness before driving off.

Shortly afterward, OPP say they received a report regarding the same suspect vehicle that was involved in a crash on Highway 11.

Once the vehicle was stopped, police say the suspect assaulted the caller, causing further damage to his vehicle.

Police then received a third complaint from an address near Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte, reporting an unusual interaction with the same driver.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A short time later, officers found and stopped the suspect vehicle on Highway 11 southbound, near Line 14.

Read more: Alleged impaired driver refuses to stop for police before committing break-in: Orillia OPP

Police arrested the driver and seized cocaine, fentanyl and cash.

Adam Dunlop, 28, from Orillia, was subsequently charged with opioid possession for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of opioid possession, cocaine possession, two counts of assault, mischief, impaired driving, dangerous driving and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Dunlop was set to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OrilliaHighway 11Orillia OPPOro-MedonteOrillia assaultOrillia crashOrillia impaired driverHighway 11 Orillia
Flyers
More weekly flyers