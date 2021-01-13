Menu

Cannabis

NB Liquor and Cannabis NB report third quarter sales increases and profits

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2021 3:22 pm
A Cannabis NB store in Sackville, N.B. is seen on Oct. 14, 2018.
A Cannabis NB store in Sackville, N.B. is seen on Oct. 14, 2018. The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan

FREDERICTON – NB Liquor and Cannabis NB are both reporting third quarter revenue increases.

The two Crown corporations released their third quarter figures Wednesday for the period ending Dec. 27, 2020.

NB Liquor says total sales for the 13-week period were $132.4 million – up 10.3 per cent compared with the same quarter last year – with net income of $52.6 million.

Cannabis NB, meanwhile, had total sales of $19.3 million – up 76 per cent over the same quarter in 2019.

Lori Stickles, Cannabis NB acting president, says net profit for the quarter was $2.8 million and says she anticipates a profit of $10 million for the year.

The New Brunswick government has explored the possibility of privatizing Cannabis NB’s retail operation, but has yet to make a decision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
