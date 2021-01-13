Saskatchewan cities prepare for extreme wind, freezing rain and icy roads

Send this page to someone via email

Cities across Saskatchewan are gearing up for potential wet, snowy and icy driving conditions.

Most regions in the province are either under a wind warning or a winter storm warning as of Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada says strong winds with severe and damaging gusts are expected in southern regions.

Regina is expected to see a mix of freezing rain and snowfall into Thursday afternoon, with the City of Regina putting the focus on keeping the roads safe.

“Sander trucks will continuously monitor and apply sand/salt to the Category 1-4 road network which includes major roadways, hospital and transit routes, commercial areas and areas near schools, as needed,” the City of Regina said in a press release issued on Tuesday.

“Residents are encouraged to take extra caution when driving. Slow down and be safe. Plan your route by knowing the road categories.”

If it snows more than five centimetres in Regina, the city says plows would begin work on roads that include expressways, arterials and hospital routes.

Residents are being told to keep their sidewalks and driveways safe.

“Residents are encouraged to bring their own container and fill it up with sand to use on their sidewalks and driveways,” the city said.

During these types of weather conditions, the city said its services may be delayed such as recycling and garbage pickup and transit schedules.

HWY 6 north of Regina is slippery, it’s currently lightly raining but you can see the ice on pavement already. I watched one truck slide into the ditch. #skroads #skstorm More rain is expected this afternoon with blowing snow this evening. pic.twitter.com/3UE0Exrxpr — Brittney Matejka (@BrittneyMatejka) January 13, 2021

The same message is being relayed in Saskatoon as it expects severe winds for both Wednesday and Thursday along with possible freezing rain and snow.

As usual, the initial response will focus on treating priority (highest traffic) streets and access to emergency services. Intersections, bridges and school zones are also high priority,” the City of Saskatoon said in a release on Tuesday.

“Sanding and salting will be carried out as needed. Crews are prepared with 15 graders, 10 front plows with sanders, four underbelly plows, 20 sanders and 11 sidewalk plows and numerous other pieces of equipment such as loaders, dozers and snow blowers.”

The City of Saskatoon said snowplows and graders will also be out moving snow off roadways if necessary and is advising drivers to stay off the roads if possible.

“Drivers that do venture out should be prepared for icy roads, snow accumulation and reduced visibility due to blowing snow and drifting,” the City of Saskatoon said.

“A reminder to keep an eye out for snow equipment — stay at least 2-3 vehicle lengths behind and be prepared to stop quickly.”

The City of Saskatoon said light and power staff are prepared for any service interruptions and will provide regular service alerts as issues arise

Saskatoon Transit is operating as regularly scheduled.

Saskatoon police are reporting collisions on College Drive and McOrmond Drive, Central Avenue and Fedoruk Drive, and Circle Drive and Clarence Avenue.

None of the collisions are believed to have resulted in any serious injuries, police say.