Winnipeg cops to memorialize canine sidekicks

Winnipeg police are working on a permanent memorial garden to honour the service’s working dogs.
Police launched a fundraising campaign for the public to help commemorate the dogs, who have been helping take a bite out of Winnipeg crime since 1971.
The memorial, which will begin construction later this year, is set to be located at the canine unit’s offices on Durand Road, and will include a sidewalk made up of ‘memory stones,’ which the public can purchase in memory of a loved one or a pet, or to mark a special occasion.
More information about the project is available on the city’s website.
