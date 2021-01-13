Quebec adds 2,071 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations top 1,500

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 2,071 new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, bringing its total caseload to 234,695.

There are 35 additional deaths, seven of which health authorities say occurred within the past 24 hours. The death toll stands at 8,815 after two deaths previously attributed to the virus were withdrawn from the list.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 rose by 19 from the previous day. There are currently 1,516 patients in hospital.

Of them, 229 people are in intensive care units, a rise of eight.

The situation is most serious in Montreal, and health officials in that city will provide an update later Wednesday.

The latest government information shows 32,350 tests were given Monday. Since the health crisis began, the province has conducted more than 5.2 million tests.

When it comes to vaccine distribution, 7,855 doses were given Tuesday. To date, 107,365 vaccines have been administered.

Health Minister Christian Dubé addressed the progressing second wave on social media, saying it was good news that the province topped a milestone of administering 100,000 vaccines.

“However, the situation remains critical in our hospitals where hospitalizations continue to rise,” he wrote.

In Quebec, recoveries stand at 202,166.

— With files from The Canadian Press