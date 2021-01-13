Menu

Crime

Allan Legere, dubbed the ‘Monster of the Miramichi’, set for parole hearing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2021 7:54 am
The Parole Board of Canada is expected to consider the supervised release of serial killer Allan Legere during a hearing Wednesday.

Residents of the Miramichi area and local politicians have already written to the board urging it to refuse any form of parole for Legere, saying he may still pose a threat.

Read more: As Allan Legere parole hearing approaches, N.B. community recalls a reign of terror

The convicted murderer, rapist and arsonist, who will turn 73 in February, escaped from custody on May 3, 1989 and carried out four brutal murders, several arsons, and a sexual assault in the Miramichi area before being recaptured on Nov. 24 that year.

According to the board, Legere, who was sentenced to life in prison, has been eligible for day parole since November 2012 and for full parole since November 2015.

In 2015, Legere, who was dubbed the ‘Monster of the Miramichi,’ waived his right to a parole hearing that had been tentatively scheduled to take place.

Read more: Convicted killer, accomplice to infamous N.B. serial killer dead at 52

Prisoners like Legere who have received life sentences can be refused parole by the board and have no mandatory release date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Allan LegereMonster of Miramichi
