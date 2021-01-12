Menu

Canada

NHL reports 27 players have tested positive for novel coronavirus

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Canadian NHL teams gear up for north of the border hockey season' Canadian NHL teams gear up for north of the border hockey season
WATCH: Canadian NHL teams gear up for north of the border hockey season – Jan 4, 2021

The NHL says 27 players returned positive COVID-19 tests during training camps as the league prepares to open its season.

The league said in a release Tuesday that it conducted approximately 12,000 tests administered to more than 1,200 players over the period from Dec. 30 to Monday.

Read more: Bettman says NHL must be ready to adapt as league prepares to open season during pandemic

The league said the positive tests are from nine teams, including 17 positive results from the Dallas Stars, who have had their opening game postponed.

The NHL said most of the Stars players who tested positive are asymptomatic, and all are recovering without complication.

The 2020-21 regular season starts Wednesday with five games.

Click to play video 'NHL to utilize taxi squads during unusual season' NHL to utilize taxi squads during unusual season
NHL to utilize taxi squads during unusual season

According to the NHL, it will provide “regular updates on the results of tests administered to Players, including the identities of the Players,” when the 2020-2021 season begins.

-With a file from Hannah Jackson

© 2021 The Canadian Press
