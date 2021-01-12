COVID-19: Active cases remain at 51 for Peterborough area with 9 new, 9 resolved

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports both nine new cases and nine resolved cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

That keeps the overall active cases at 51 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there have been 446 cases reported by the health unit of which 390 are now resolved — approximately 87 per cent.

Three outbreaks remain active in Peterborough:

Fairhaven long-term care on Dutton Road (a staff worker)

Community Living Trent Highland’s Romaine Street residential home ( 14 cases total among residents and staff)

Stewart Homes on Brealey Drive (case data unavailable).



The Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports Tuesday “less than 10” patients with COVID-19 are on inpatient units.

The health unit reports more than 40,150 people have been tested for the coronavirus — approximately one in four people in its jurisdiction.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. This phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Case data for Tuesday, Jan. 12 from Peterborough Public Health. Peterborough Public Health

Vaccine presentation

The health unit will be hosting an online presentation about the current status of COVID-19 vaccines and the local rollout. The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15.

Medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra invites questions from the community in advance so she can try to address them during her presentation, which also includes a focus on the provincial vaccine rollout and an overview of approved vaccines in Canada.

To register and submit questions, visit this link.

For those unable to attend, the event will be posted on the health unit’s website.

