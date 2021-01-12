Coronavirus: Big White cluster grows another 19 cases to 162

Send this page to someone via email

The Big White Ski Resort community cluster has grown another 19 cases, Interior Health announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The cluster is now at 162 total cases, though health officials noted that 133 individuals have recovered. There are, however, 29 active cases.

Of the 162, 107 reside at the popular resort east of Kelowna, or approximately 66 per cent.

“Everyone in the Big White community is reminded to avoid social gatherings and that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles,” said Interior Health.

“Please follow public health guidance such as physical distancing, washing your hands regularly and wearing a mask.”

One week ago, on Jan. 5, Interior Health announced 25 new confirmed cases, which then pushed the total to 136 cases.

Then, on Jan. 8, another seven confirmed cases were announced for a weekly total of 32 and 142 overall.

Also last week, the resort announced that it was closing its doors to those from out of the region, stating it was only open to ‘locals only.’

Though another 19 cases were announced, Interior Health said the risk remains low for families and individuals who want to visit Big White.

“In other words, it is safe to go to Big White when you stick to your immediate household bubble and avoid socializing and gathering, etc.,” said Interior Health.

The next update regarding the Big White cluster will be Friday, Jan. 15.

