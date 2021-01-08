Big White limits resort to ‘locals only’ following B.C.’s extension of health restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Have plans to visit Big White Ski Resort? If you’re not an area resident, consider those plans scrubbed.

On Friday, the popular resort east of Kelowna announced that it was cancelling all bookings from non-local customers.

Big White said its restriction decision was in response to Thursday’s announcement by B.C. officials to extend health restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic until midnight on Feb. 5, 2021.

“I have instructed our reservation teams to start the onerous task of calling excited guests and ski groups from all over the country and cancel their bookings to Big White Ski Resort,” said Tracy Layng, vice president of Big White Central Reservations Ltd.

Story continues below advertisement

“This will take a few days, as there are literally hundreds of reservations due to the pent-up demand of not being able to visit us earlier this season.”

In making the health announcement on Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said, “now is our time to stay the course.”

Among the province’s guidelines is a non-essential travel advisory.

2:31 Pandemic protocols in place at Okanagan ski hills Pandemic protocols in place at Okanagan ski hills – Dec 17, 2020

“We take Dr. Henry’s orders very seriously, and we ask and expect others in our resort community to do the same,” said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice-president at Big White.

“In December, we cancelled Christmas and New Year’s holidays, which unfortunately disappointed many, many guests and their families. We’re not going to give up now.”

Ballingall continued, saying, “(Henry) is recommending to avoid all non-essential travel, and to travel within your local area only, and so we are cancelling and encouraging visitors from all around Canada to abide by these rules.

Story continues below advertisement

“Following the rules is not about the bottom line; it’s about bending the curve and staying open for our season passholders and local skiers and snowboarders.”

5:25 Coronavirus: B.C. health officials extend public health order to February 5 Coronavirus: B.C. health officials extend public health order to February 5