Regina Police Service adds 2 full-time paramedics to detention unit

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service is adding two full-time paramedics to its detention unit to help provide immediate medical attention to those in custody.

Police say the paramedics are working alternating 12-hour night shifts, which are usually the busiest time of day.

“Being able to look after the medical/physical needs of those in our custody compliments the mental health services we already provide through the police and crisis team,” Regina police said in a press release on Tuesday.

“Having a primary care paramedic on hand in the detention unit allows for immediate treatment and assessment, and also provides a starting point to connect people with the ongoing medical care they may not have had otherwise.”

Story continues below advertisement

“This initiative will also reduce the amount of time officers spend waiting at the hospital with those in their custody, keeping those officers available for calls out on the street.”

Police say they are hoping to expand the service to 24 hours a day sometime in the future.

All Regina police officers have basic first aid training.

3:35 Regina Police Chief talks drugs, homicides, suicides as he reflects on 2020 Regina Police Chief talks drugs, homicides, suicides as he reflects on 2020 – Dec 23, 2020

Advertisement