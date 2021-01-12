Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Regina Police Service adds 2 full-time paramedics to detention unit

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 12, 2021 2:02 pm
Regina police say paramedics will help to ensure people in their care and custody have immediate access to medical professionals when needed.
Regina police say paramedics will help to ensure people in their care and custody have immediate access to medical professionals when needed. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service is adding two full-time paramedics to its detention unit to help provide immediate medical attention to those in custody.

Police say the paramedics are working alternating 12-hour night shifts, which are usually the busiest time of day.

Read more: Regina police issue $2,800 ticket to man with COVID-19 for refusing to self-isolate

“Being able to look after the medical/physical needs of those in our custody compliments the mental health services we already provide through the police and crisis team,” Regina police said in a press release on Tuesday.

“Having a primary care paramedic on hand in the detention unit allows for immediate treatment and assessment, and also provides a starting point to connect people with the ongoing medical care they may not have had otherwise.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatoon man charged with attempted murder at Regina warming shelter: police

“This initiative will also reduce the amount of time officers spend waiting at the hospital with those in their custody, keeping those officers available for calls out on the street.”

Trending Stories

Police say they are hoping to expand the service to 24 hours a day sometime in the future.

All Regina police officers have basic first aid training.

Click to play video 'Regina Police Chief talks drugs, homicides, suicides as he reflects on 2020' Regina Police Chief talks drugs, homicides, suicides as he reflects on 2020
Regina Police Chief talks drugs, homicides, suicides as he reflects on 2020 – Dec 23, 2020
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina PoliceRegina Police ServiceEMSRPSParamedicscellDetention Unit
Flyers
More weekly flyers