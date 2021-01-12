Menu

Health

Durham couple who first tested positive for U.K. COVID variant under ‘active investigation’

By Craig Lord Global News
The Durham Region Health Department confirmed Tuesday that the couple who tested positive for the U.K. variant of the coronavirus is under investigation.
The Durham Region Health Department confirmed Tuesday that the couple who tested positive for the U.K. variant of the coronavirus is under investigation. (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Durham Region couple who became Ontario’s first cases of the fast-spreading U.K. COVID-19 variant are now under “active investigation,” the local public health agency confirmed to Global News on Tuesday.

The two unnamed individuals from the region were identified on Dec. 26, 2020, as the first two cases in Canada of the new coronavirus strain initially identified in the U.K.

Evidence suggests the new variant is more transmissible than earlier strains of the virus.

Read more: COVID-19 variant may not be deadlier, but we shouldn’t dismiss it, experts say

The Durham Region Health Department said the couple was in self-isolation when the positive tests were identified and at the time said they had no exposure via travel or high-risk contacts.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A few days later, however, Public Health Ontario said further investigation revealed the couple had been in contact with a recent traveller from the U.K.

The health department also wouldn’t say whether coworkers of the couple had been notified about the cases or provide details about the extent of contact tracing efforts currently underway.

There have now been 14 total cases of the U.K. variant identified in Ontario, with the provincial health unit identifying eight more cases on Tuesday.

More to come.

— with files from Global News’s Aaron Streck

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Multiple cases of COVID-19 variant found in Ontario' Coronavirus: Multiple cases of COVID-19 variant found in Ontario
Coronavirus: Multiple cases of COVID-19 variant found in Ontario – Dec 27, 2020
Ontario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19UK coronavirus variantUK VariantDurham COVID-19Canada UK coronavirus variantDurham UK variantOntario coroanvirus variant
