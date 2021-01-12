Kidnapping, extortion, aggravated assault charges laid after ‘targeted attack’ at Alberta truck stop

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged with a number of serious offences after what RCMP call a targeted attack at a truck stop south of Edmonton.

Just after noon on Friday, Jan. 8, RCMP were called to a “kidnapping in progress” at the Bear Hills Truck Stop, which is located along the QEII Highway just southeast of Wetaskiwin.

Witnesses told police that a man was beaten and dragged into an SUV which then drove away.

Members of the Wetaskiwin and Maskwacis RCMP located the SUV heading east on Highway 611. Police attempted to stop the vehicle but it continued driving, RCMP said in a media release Tuesday morning.

Police pursued the vehicle and deployed a tire deflation device in the area of Range Road 230 and Township Road 254. The vehicle went into the ditch and two people were taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Police said the victim was thrown out of the vehicle before the police pursuit. He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the man’s injuries were related to him being assaulted and bear sprayed.

RCMP said the investigation revealed the SUV was stolen from Wetaskiwin the previous night.

Curtis Raine, 31, and Sara Lightning, 23, are both charged with kidnapping, extortion, aggravated assault and flight from police officer.

Raine remains in custody while Lightning was released from custody. Both are scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Jan. 14.