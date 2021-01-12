Olivia continues to be top name among newborns in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

There will continue to be a lot of Olivias running around Ontario playgrounds and schools in the coming years as it remains the most popular choice for newborn girls in the province.

For the previous nine years, it topped the list of newborn girls’ names in Ontario and Olivia repeated the honour again in 2019, according to a release from the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services.

It says a total of 933 girls were named Olivia in 2019, adding to the 8,300 Olivias registered from January 2010 to December 2018.

Sophia was the lone new entry into a top five of names that included Charlotte, Emma and Ava.

The second half of the top 10 included Amelia, Evelyn, Abigail, Mia and Chloe.

The list of top boys’ names did not change much for newborn boys in 2019 either.

In a move that would make Oasis’s Gallagher brothers proud, Liam was the top newborn boys’ name, followed by Noah. It was the reverse of what occurred a year earlier.

There were 841 Noahs registered across the province in 2019.

The remainder of the top five were Lucas, Benjamin and Ethan, with Benjamin being the only newcomer.

Numbers six through 10 included William, Oliver, Jack, Logan and James.

Because parents can hold off on registering the baby names for 12 months, it takes the province a year to release the list of top names across the province.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues’