New southeast London school moves closer to construction

The Thames Valley District School Board is closer to building a new school in southeast London after receiving support from the provincial government.

The Ontario government has given the board approval to award a tender for the construction of the new southeast London Public school at 2541 Meadowgate Blvd.

“From modernizing our curriculum to revitalizing our classrooms and their facilities, we are investing in our students and giving them every tool to achieve their full potential,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

The approval for the $16.6-million facility comes almost three years after the initial funding for the project was announced.

“Construction of the new southeast London public school further demonstrates our government’s historic investment in Ontario’s schools and our overall commitment to supporting our students and families,” Lecce said.

The school will have space for 556 students, and will also accommodate 88 child care spaces and five child care rooms.