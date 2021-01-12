Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 12

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday.

Ontario reports 8 more cases of highly contagious U.K. coronavirus variant

Health Minister Christine Elliott said eight new cases of the U.K. coronavirus variant were also detected. The U.K. variant is believed to be more contagious, but it is not believed to cause more severe illness or resistance to vaccines.

There are now 14 confirmed cases of the U.K. variant so far in Ontario, the government said,

Ontario is reporting 2,903 cases of #COVID19, including eight new cases of the UK variant. Locally, there are 837 new cases in Toronto, 545 in Peel, 249 in York Region and 246 in Niagara. Over 44,800 tests were completed yesterday. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 12, 2021

Ontario reports 2,903 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 41 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 2,903 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 222,023.

The death toll in the province has risen to 5,053, after 41 more deaths were reported.

Ontario reported a record high in hospitalizations as there are 1,701 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 138 from the previous day), with 385 patients in an intensive care unit (down by two) and 262 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by six).

The government said 44,802 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 3,353 from the previous day.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 2,903 new cases on Tuesday.

Of those:

837 were in Toronto

545 were in Peel Region

249 were in York Region

75 were in Durham Region

47 were in Halton Region

COVID-19 deaths in Ontario’s 2nd wave to exceed 1st if contacts aren’t reduced, modelling suggests

There will be more coronavirus deaths from the second wave of the pandemic in Ontario than the first if there isn’t a “significant reduction” in contacts, provincial modelling released Tuesday suggests.

The data shows that “mobility, and contacts between people have not decreased with the current restrictions.” While most Ontarians are trying to follow restrictions, cases will not decrease until more of the population does the same, officials said.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,995 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 15 deaths. Ten virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 249 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of three from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1,553 active cases among long-term care residents and 1,244 active cases among staff — up by 51 cases and down by 16 cases, respectively, in the last day.

