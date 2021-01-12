Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 12

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday.
Ontario reports 8 more cases of highly contagious U.K. coronavirus variant
Health Minister Christine Elliott said eight new cases of the U.K. coronavirus variant were also detected. The U.K. variant is believed to be more contagious, but it is not believed to cause more severe illness or resistance to vaccines.
There are now 14 confirmed cases of the U.K. variant so far in Ontario, the government said,
Ontario reports 2,903 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 41 more deaths
Ontario is reporting 2,903 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 222,023.
The death toll in the province has risen to 5,053, after 41 more deaths were reported.
Ontario reported a record high in hospitalizations as there are 1,701 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 138 from the previous day), with 385 patients in an intensive care unit (down by two) and 262 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by six).
The government said 44,802 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 3,353 from the previous day.
Status of cases in the GTA
Ontario reported a total of 2,903 new cases on Tuesday.
Of those:
- 837 were in Toronto
- 545 were in Peel Region
- 249 were in York Region
- 75 were in Durham Region
- 47 were in Halton Region
COVID-19 deaths in Ontario’s 2nd wave to exceed 1st if contacts aren’t reduced, modelling suggests
There will be more coronavirus deaths from the second wave of the pandemic in Ontario than the first if there isn’t a “significant reduction” in contacts, provincial modelling released Tuesday suggests.
The data shows that “mobility, and contacts between people have not decreased with the current restrictions.” While most Ontarians are trying to follow restrictions, cases will not decrease until more of the population does the same, officials said.
Ontario long-term care homes
According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,995 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 15 deaths. Ten virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.
There are 249 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of three from the previous day.
The ministry also indicated there are currently 1,553 active cases among long-term care residents and 1,244 active cases among staff — up by 51 cases and down by 16 cases, respectively, in the last day.
