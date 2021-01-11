Three days before season opener, Winnipeg Jets make first cuts of training camp

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets made their first cuts of training camp just 72 hours ahead of their season opener.

The Jets reassigned seven players to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose, and released two others from their tryout agreements on Monday. The Jets sent goalie Mikhail Berdin, defencemen Declan Chisholm, Luke Green, and Johnathan Kovacevic, along with forwards Joona Luoto, Skyler McKenzie, and Kristian Reichel to the American Hockey League.

The Jets also released goalie Cole Kehler of Altona, and defenceman Jimmy Oligny from their professional tryouts. Oligny remains under contract with the Moose.

Veteran forward Mathieu Perreault was one of five players placed on waivers. But according to head coach Paul Maurice, the move was strictly about money, and not about his showing so far in training camp.

“This is wholly and completely a cap compliance issue,” Maurice said. “The details of which I’ll have to leave to somebody who understands those details better. But we need to be at a certain place for opening day.

“There’s always the chance that Mathieu could get claimed on waivers. If he doesn’t, nothing changes in terms of his ability to be in the lineup opening night.”

Defencemen Luca Sbisa and Nelson Nogier, along with goalie Eric Comrie and forward C.J. Suess were also placed on waivers.

“You really hope the guys that are on waivers for us today don’t get picked up,” forward Andrew Copp said. “Because they’re important parts of our room. Frenchie’s (Perreault) been here since I’ve been here. He’s one of the guys that brings it every day, and is in an important piece going up and down the lineup.

“Hopefully our team doesn’t get changed too much cause we like the direction we’re going.”

On Tuesday, all NHL teams have to get their roster down to 23-players in addition to a maximum six-player taxi squad.

The Jets play their home opener on Thursday against the Calgary Flames at Bell MTS Place.

