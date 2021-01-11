Emergency services at St. Peter’s Hospital in Melville closing for 24 hours

Emergency services at St. Peter’s Hospital in Melville, Sask., will not be available for 24 hours as of Tuesday at 8 a.m.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) addressed the temporary disruption in a recent public service announcement.
SHA said inpatient and laboratory/X-Ray services will not be affected by the shutdown.
Nearby ER services are available at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre, St. Anthony’s Hospital in Esterhazy, All Nations Healing Hospital in Fort Qu-Appelle and the Southeast Integrated Care Centre in Moosomin.
The ER are will reopen on Wednesday at 8 a.m.
Global News reached out to SHA as to why emergency services at St. Peter’s Hospital are temporarily closing and will update this article.
