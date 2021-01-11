Menu

Canada

Emergency services at St. Peter’s Hospital in Melville closing for 24 hours

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
St. Peter’s Hospital's emergency services in Melville, Sask. will be temporarily closed for 24 hours from Tuesday at 8 a.m. to Wednesday at 8 a.m.
St. Peter’s Hospital's emergency services in Melville, Sask. will be temporarily closed for 24 hours from Tuesday at 8 a.m. to Wednesday at 8 a.m. Courtesy / St. Peter's Hospital

Emergency services at St. Peter’s Hospital in Melville, Sask., will not be available for 24 hours as of Tuesday at 8 a.m.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) addressed the temporary disruption in a recent public service announcement.

Read more: Saskatchewan Party MLA says temporary rural ER closures bit of an overreaction

SHA said inpatient and laboratory/X-Ray services will not be affected by the shutdown.

Nearby ER services are available at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre, St. Anthony’s Hospital in Esterhazy, All Nations Healing Hospital in Fort Qu-Appelle and the Southeast Integrated Care Centre in Moosomin.

Read more: Questions raised about alternate level of care sites at Saskatchewan community hospitals

Story continues below advertisement

The ER are will reopen on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Global News reached out to SHA as to why emergency services at St. Peter’s Hospital are temporarily closing and will update this article.

