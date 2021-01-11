Dartmouth man arrested in New Brunswick after reported gas station robbery, car theft

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man after a vehicle was reported stolen from a gas station at the end of December.

Police say they received a report just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 30 that a man stole a vehicle at a gas pump while the driver was inside the Robie Street Shell station.

Shortly after, police responded to a robbery at a Needs convenience store on Herring Cove Road.

“A man entered the store, threatened the clerk with a knife and demanded cash. The man fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and left the area in a car,” police said in a release.

Investigators identified one suspect in connection with the theft of the vehicle and the store robbery.

On Jan. 4, a man was arrested in New Brunswick, in possession of the stolen car, by members of the St. George RCMP detachment. Halifax police then travelled to New Brunswick and brought the man back to Halifax.

Police said 37-year-old Raymond Gary Stroud from Dartmouth was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Jan. 8 to face seven charges, including:

robbery with weapon

theft of a motor vehicle

breach of probation

possession of property obtained by crime

possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

uttering threats

prohibition to operate a conveyance

