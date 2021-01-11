Menu

Crime

Dartmouth man arrested in New Brunswick after reported gas station robbery, car theft

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 1:06 pm
Click to play video 'N.S. MLA says emergency alert was needed for suspect in Amherst' N.S. MLA says emergency alert was needed for suspect in Amherst
While there is relief tonight that the alleged shooter is now in custody, a Nova Scotia MLA says an emergency alert was needed when it was known the suspect's vehicle was found in that province. Callum Smith has more.

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man after a vehicle was reported stolen from a gas station at the end of December.

Police say they received a report just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 30 that a man stole a vehicle at a gas pump while the driver was inside the Robie Street Shell station.

Shortly after, police responded to a robbery at a Needs convenience store on Herring Cove Road.

“A man entered the store, threatened the clerk with a knife and demanded cash. The man fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and left the area in a car,” police said in a release.

Read more: Kilos of cocaine bound for Eastern Canada seized in Manitoba, RCMP say

Investigators identified one suspect in connection with the theft of the vehicle and the store robbery.

On Jan. 4, a man was arrested in New Brunswick, in possession of the stolen car, by members of the St. George RCMP detachment. Halifax police then travelled to New Brunswick and brought the man back to Halifax.

Police said 37-year-old Raymond Gary Stroud from Dartmouth was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Jan. 8 to face seven charges, including:

  • robbery with weapon
  • theft of a motor vehicle
  • breach of probation
  • possession of property obtained by crime
  • possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
  • uttering threats
  • prohibition to operate a conveyance
Click to play video 'Riverview, N.B., shooting leads to 12-hour manhunt' Riverview, N.B., shooting leads to 12-hour manhunt
Riverview, N.B., shooting leads to 12-hour manhunt
