Ottawa police release video of York Street shooting

The Ottawa Police Service has released a video showing a suspect in a shooting over the weekend just outside the ByWard Market.

Police say a shooting took place in the 300 block of York Street at 11:20 p.m. on Friday.

A video shows a man walking in the snow before appearing to fire a handgun numerous times before exiting the frame.

No injuries were reported in connection with the shooting, though one bullet passed through the window of a residence and “narrowly missed an occupant of the house,” police say.

Investigators with the OPS guns and gangs unit believe that the shooting was targeted, but that the occupant of the home was not the intended target.

In addition to the video, OPS has also released a photo of the suspect and a person of interest.

The Ottawa Police Service is looking for a suspect (left) and a person of interest in relation to a shooting on York Street on Jan. 8, 2021. Ottawa Police Service

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.