Crime

OPP lay weekend impaired driving charges in Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 10:09 am
Several impaired driving arrests were made over the weekend in Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes.
Several impaired driving arrests were made over the weekend in Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes. The Canadian Press

OPP made several arrests for impaired driving in Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes over the weekend.

On Friday night around 7 p.m., officers investigated a vehicle in a ditch on Hwy. 28 in North Kawartha Township. Peterborough County OPP determined the uninjured driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Shannon Cole, 34, of Georgetown, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs; and operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 23.

Pickering man pleads guilty to impaired driving causing death of 2 Centennial College students

On Saturday night around 10:15 p.m., a City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officer conducted a vehicle stop on Hwy. 35 near Adela Road. The officer determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Suzanne Walker, 56, of Norland, was charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on March 4.

Then around 10:40 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ramsey and Ogemah roads, just south of Little Britain.

The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of the driver.

Emma Espinho, 28, of Lindsay, was charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs; and operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

The vehicle was towed from the scene. The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 25.

