One killed after head-on collision on B.C.’s Highway 97A

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted January 10, 2021 4:31 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.

One person has died following a tragic two-vehicle crash on B.C.’s Highway 97A in the North Okanagan region on Saturday.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said it appears a northbound vehicle allegedly crossed the centre line and collided with a southbound vehicle shortly after 9:00 p.m. in the Spallumcheen area.

Read more: Head-on collision closes section of Highway 97A near Enderby, say RCMP

Investigators said the driver of the northbound vehicle was killed and was its sole occupant, while the driver and passenger of the southbound vehicle were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Click to play video 'Man pleads guilty following South Okanagan crash that injured several people' Man pleads guilty following South Okanagan crash that injured several people
Man pleads guilty following South Okanagan crash that injured several people – Dec 20, 2020

The results of this collision are tragic and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offer their sincerest condolences to all those affected. said Const. Chris Terleski.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation and as always, we urge motorists to use caution, stay alert, and be aware of changing road conditions.

Highway 97A was closed for several hours to allow police to conduct their investigation.

Read more: Woman’s story of recovery after near-fatal crash makes her a social media star

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

Click to play video 'Accused B.C. man in dangerous driving trial denies being behind the wheel' Accused B.C. man in dangerous driving trial denies being behind the wheel
Accused B.C. man in dangerous driving trial denies being behind the wheel – Dec 10, 2020

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 546 3028.

It is the second serious crash on the stretch of highway in four days.

On Jan. 6, a head-on collision sent five people to the hospital.

