One killed after head-on collision on B.C.’s Highway 97A

One person has died following a tragic two-vehicle crash on B.C.’s Highway 97A in the North Okanagan region on Saturday.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said it appears a northbound vehicle allegedly crossed the centre line and collided with a southbound vehicle shortly after 9:00 p.m. in the Spallumcheen area.

Investigators said the driver of the northbound vehicle was killed and was its sole occupant, while the driver and passenger of the southbound vehicle were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The results of this collision are tragic and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offer their sincerest condolences to all those affected. said Const. Chris Terleski.

**Vehicle Incident** Hwy 97A just South of Mcleery Rd (near Log Barn) Closed in both directions. Assessment in progress. Next update at 1030pm @TranBC @TranBC_OKS @icbc pic.twitter.com/VTeJ05p69Z — AIMRoads (@AimRoads) January 10, 2021

The cause of the collision remains under investigation and as always, we urge motorists to use caution, stay alert, and be aware of changing road conditions.

Highway 97A was closed for several hours to allow police to conduct their investigation.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 546 3028.

It is the second serious crash on the stretch of highway in four days.

On Jan. 6, a head-on collision sent five people to the hospital.