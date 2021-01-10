Bracebridge, Ont., under boil water advisory amid problem with distribution system

Send this page to someone via email

Bracebridge, Ont., residents are being advised to boil their tap water amid a problem with Muskoka’s water distribution system.

In a news release issued Sunday, officials with the Town of Bracebridge said there was a line that broke in the area of Wharf Road.

Officials said the problem has since been isolated and crews were working to re-pressure the system by Sunday afternoon.

REMINDER: A Boil Water Advisory remains in effect for those who use water from municipal sources in Bracebridge. At this time it is not safe to use water directly from your tap. Water is available at Kirby's Beach Water Treatment Plant located at 1601 Beaumont Drive. — Town of Bracebridge (@townbracebridge) January 10, 2021

“Although water services are expected to be available as early as this afternoon, users must continue to boil their water for consumption purposes until the boil water advisory is lifted, which may take several days,” the news release said.

Officials said those who use water directly from the municipal system should not use it for drinking, making juice, infant formula, cooking, brushing teeth, or washing fruits and vegetables.

Officials said drinking water is available is Kirby’s Beach Water Treatment Plant on Beaumont Drive.

During a Boil Water Advisory, it is not safe to use water directly from your tap. Only boiled, treated water or an alternate water source (i.e. bottled water) should be used for drinking, preparing food, making beverages or ice cubes, washing foods, or brushing your teeth. pic.twitter.com/M0m2eAyAq0 — Town of Bracebridge (@townbracebridge) January 10, 2021

