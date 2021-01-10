Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Bracebridge, Ont., under boil water advisory amid problem with distribution system

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 10, 2021 3:49 pm
Bracebridge residents are being advised to boil their tap water.
Bracebridge residents are being advised to boil their tap water. Global News

Bracebridge, Ont., residents are being advised to boil their tap water amid a problem with Muskoka’s water distribution system.

In a news release issued Sunday, officials with the Town of Bracebridge said there was a line that broke in the area of Wharf Road.

Officials said the problem has since been isolated and crews were working to re-pressure the system by Sunday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

“Although water services are expected to be available as early as this afternoon, users must continue to boil their water for consumption purposes until the boil water advisory is lifted, which may take several days,” the news release said.

Trending Stories

Officials said those who use water directly from the municipal system should not use it for drinking, making juice, infant formula, cooking, brushing teeth, or washing fruits and vegetables.

Officials said drinking water is available is Kirby’s Beach Water Treatment Plant on Beaumont Drive.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Boil Water AdvisorybracebridgeMuskokaTown of BracebridgeBracebridge Boil Water AdvisoryBracebridge drinking waterMuskoka boil water advisory
Flyers
More weekly flyers