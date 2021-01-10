Manitoba Hydro: Gas leak not a risk to the public

An early afternoon gas leak at Regent Avenue East and Day Street is the result of a construction crew damaging a gas line, according to Manitoba Hydro.
Manitoba Hydro tells Global News the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday and Hydro crews are on the site working to dig into the concrete and fix the line.
As a result, the entire intersection is closed to traffic and is expected to stay that way for several hours.
Hydro says all leaking gas is venting into the air and is not seeping into surrounding buildings, making evacuations unnecessary.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments