Manitoba Hydro: Gas leak not a risk to the public

An early afternoon gas leak at Regent Avenue East and Day Street is the result of a construction crew damaging a gas line, according to Manitoba Hydro.

Manitoba Hydro tells Global News the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday and Hydro crews are on the site working to dig into the concrete and fix the line.

As a result, the entire intersection is closed to traffic and is expected to stay that way for several hours.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is responding to reports of a gas leak near Regent Avenue East and Day Street. Regent Avenue East is closed in both directions. @manitobahydro is on scene. Please avoid the area. — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) January 10, 2021

Hydro says all leaking gas is venting into the air and is not seeping into surrounding buildings, making evacuations unnecessary.