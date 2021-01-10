Quebec’s first night of curfew in photos

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s curfew intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 began on Saturday evening as the infection rate continues to surge in the province.

The provincewide curfew is in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for at least the next four weeks — until Feb. 8. Aside from a short list of essential exceptions, anyone out between those hours could face police questions and stiff fines ranging from $1,000 to $6,000.

Here’s a look at what the first night of the newly enacted curfew looked like on the streets of Montreal and Quebec City.

A woman holds her cell phone as an emergency broadcast reminds Quebec residents about the upcoming curfew on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Quebec is the first province to enact a curfew to the prevent the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

An empty Robert Bourassa Boulevard is shown in Montreal, Saturday, January 9, 2021. The Quebec government has imposed a curfew to help stop the spread of COVID-19 starting at 8 p.m until 5 a.m and lasting until February 8. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

An empty Turcot Interchange is shown in Montreal, Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

An empty Sainte-Catherine Street is shown in Montreal, Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A car is pulled over by a police cruiser in Montreal, Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A man is stopped by police as he walks along a street in Montreal, Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A man is arrested by police after 8 p.m. as a curfew begins in the province of Quebec to counter the spread of COVID-19 on Saturday, January 9, 2021 in Quebec City. A handful of demonstrators walked downtown to protest the curfew. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

A police officer, right, notes the identity of two men after 8 p.m. as a curfew begins in the province of Quebec to counter the spread of COVID-19 on Saturday, January 9, 2021 in Quebec City. A handful of demonstrators walked downtown to protest the curfew. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

The Sous-le-Fort street is deserted as a curfew begins in the province of Quebec to counter the spread of COVID-19 on Saturday, January 9, 2021 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot.

A lone man walks his dog in the middle of a deserted old Quebec street as a curfew begins in the province of Quebec to counter the spread of COVID-19 on Saturday, January 9, 2021 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

