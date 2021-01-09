Menu

Crime

Suspected drunk driver shears off fire hydrant, flooding two Burnaby homes

By John Copsey Global News
Posted January 9, 2021 5:35 am
Water gushes from a sheared-off fire hydrant, flooding the area of Royal Oak and Marine Drive, following a chaotic spree of damage by a suspected drunk driver.
Water gushes from a sheared-off fire hydrant, flooding the area of Royal Oak and Marine Drive, following a chaotic spree of damage by a suspected drunk driver. Burnaby RCMP

Burnaby RCMP say two homes and a suspected drunk driver are drying out this morning, after an SUV struck a fire hydrant, shearing it off completely and letting loose a torrent of water last night.

Two homes near the intersection of Royal Oak and Marine Drive were flooded by the deluge unleashed from the damaged hydrant.

Read more: Driver arrested after semi-truck crashes, hits overpass at Ironworkers Memorial Bridge

Burnaby firefighters tell Global News they were called at 12:01 Saturday morning. They arrived at the scene to slow the flow of water until city crews could arrive to cap the leak.

The driver of the vehicle had attempted to flee the scene, but he was soon picked up by Burnaby RCMP, but not before he caused further havoc, reportedly sideswiping some parked cars and knocking over a street sign.

Burnaby RCMP say the driver of this SUV is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol when he collided with and sheared off a fire hydrant, resulting in a deluge that flooded two nearby homes.
Burnaby RCMP say the driver of this SUV is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol when he collided with and sheared off a fire hydrant, resulting in a deluge that flooded two nearby homes. Burnaby RCMP

Read more: 3 dead in crash on Highway 1 in Chilliwack, B.C.’s police watchdog investigating

Burnaby RCMP tweeting this morning that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the mayhem.

No one was hurt.

Click to play video 'B.C.’s police watchdog agency investigating devastating holiday crash on New Westminster-Coquitlam border' B.C.’s police watchdog agency investigating devastating holiday crash on New Westminster-Coquitlam border
B.C.’s police watchdog agency investigating devastating holiday crash on New Westminster-Coquitlam border – Dec 27, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AlcoholBurnabySUVburnaby rcmpDrunk driverFire HydrantBurnaby Firefightersmarine driveRoyal Oak
