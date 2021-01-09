Suspected drunk driver shears off fire hydrant, flooding two Burnaby homes

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP say two homes and a suspected drunk driver are drying out this morning, after an SUV struck a fire hydrant, shearing it off completely and letting loose a torrent of water last night.

As if we weren’t drenched enough… a single vehicle has struck a fire hydrant. The driver tried to run. He’s in custody now and alcohol is suspected. Two homes are flooded at Royal Oak and Marine Drive. @BurnabyFireDept is on scene working to limit the damage.#BurnabyFrontline pic.twitter.com/ykrucBdPAl — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) January 9, 2021

Two homes near the intersection of Royal Oak and Marine Drive were flooded by the deluge unleashed from the damaged hydrant.

Burnaby firefighters tell Global News they were called at 12:01 Saturday morning. They arrived at the scene to slow the flow of water until city crews could arrive to cap the leak.

The driver of the vehicle had attempted to flee the scene, but he was soon picked up by Burnaby RCMP, but not before he caused further havoc, reportedly sideswiping some parked cars and knocking over a street sign.

Burnaby RCMP say the driver of this SUV is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol when he collided with and sheared off a fire hydrant, resulting in a deluge that flooded two nearby homes. Burnaby RCMP

Burnaby RCMP tweeting this morning that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the mayhem.

No one was hurt.

