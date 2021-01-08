Your Okanagan Calendar Campaign raises record amount for Okanagan food banks

Send this page to someone via email

It was a busy year for food banks across the Okanagan.

“Fifty per cent of our food banks in the province reported an increase in the number of people using their services,” said Dan Huang-Taylor, Food Banks BC executive director.

“What was really alarming to see was the number of new faces coming through the food banks doors.”

Over the holidays, food banks prepared for higher-than-usual demand for Christmas hampers while still serving a greater number of clients due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The numbers have continued to rise since the fall and ensuring that food banks have the resources and supplies to support those families is crucial,” said Huang-Taylor.

The Central Okanagan Food Bank saw a 30-per cent increase in applications for Christmas hampers and the Lake Country Food Bank shifted their focus to toy drives to make sure no one went without over the holidays.

Thanks to Global Okanagan’s generous viewers, we were able to raise a record-breaking $116,000 from the Your Okanagan Calendar Campaign.

“It was much more important for us to be involved and make sure that this campaign carried on,” said Chris Sobon, Global Okanagan news manager.

“I am so happy with the numbers I can only thank the viewers who opened up their wallets and contributed to such great numbers when the need was so great.”

Our success is thanks to viewers who continually send in amazing weather photos and our sponsors, Source Graphics and Print Co. Ltd., Food Banks BC and Valley First Credit Union and those who donated anywhere from a few dollars to thousands of dollars.

“It means a lot to the employees of Global Okanagan a lot of hours go into this each year,” said Sobon.

“To see our numbers the way they came in this year it just brought joy to everybody.”

2020 was a trying year for many, but Global Okanagan viewers stepped up to the call and helped their neighbours by contributing to the Your Okanagan Calendar Campaign.

We wish to thank you for helping us help Okanagan Food Banks.

