Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid seeking to expand game in new season

Connor McDavid scored two more goals on Friday as the Edmonton Oilers scrimmaged at the Downtown Community Arena, though his Team Blue was edged 4-3 in overtime by Team White.

McDavid’s second goal was a brilliant effort, as he burst after a loose puck down the right wing. Getting in behind the defence, he cut to the net and flicked a shot off the crossbar and in.

McDavid has scored 30, 41, 41 and 34 goals over the last four seasons. Many of them have been eye-popping. Expect more in 2021.

“You always have to be thinking (of) different ways to produce offence,” he said. “This is a smart man’s league. You’re never going to beat a guy the same way twice.

“You always to be growing your own game and thinking of different ways — (I) definitely worked on my shot.”

However, McDavid is coming off the worst plus/minus season of his five-year career (-6). He and his teammates have been stressing five-on-five improvement throughout camp.

“Offensively, I think I check off most of the boxes there,” he said. “Defensively is where it’s at. It’s stopping on pucks. It’s winning battles. It’s hounding pucks on the forecheck, getting involved in battles, and winning faceoffs.

“It’s just rounding out that game and being solid all over the ice.”

Tyler Ennis also scored for Team White on Friday. Kyle Turris, Seth Griffith and Kris Russell replied for Team Blue, who came back from 3-1 down to force overtime. Darnell Nurse scored the winner, converting a pass from Devin Shore from a sharp angle.

The Oilers will practise on Saturday with a focus on special teams. Sunday will be off.

The Oilers open the season on Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place. The Faceoff Show on 630 CHED will start at 6 p.m. The game will start at 8 p.m.

