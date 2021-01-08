New Brunswick government extends Campobello ferry service to address COVID concerns

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is extending ferry service to Campobello Island until Feb. 7 to address residents’ concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents of the island – which is connected by a bridge to the state of Maine – want a year-round ferry service so they don’t have to enter the United States in order to reach the New Brunswick mainland.

READ MORE: New Brunswick reports 18 new coronavirus cases, another outbreak at long-term care facility

The state of Maine has seen a dramatic spike in COVID cases in recent weeks and had 16,291 active infections as of Friday.

The seasonal ferry service, which transports people from Campobello Island, N.B., to nearby Deer Island, N.B., had already been extended in September and service was due to end on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

1:41 Nova Scotia’s Opposition to take government to court for Bay Ferries contract Nova Scotia’s Opposition to take government to court for Bay Ferries contract – Feb 10, 2019

Transportation Minister Jill Green said Friday the service will continue to be offered four days a week, depending on the weather.

She said in an email that discussions have taken place with the federal government, but at this point, no permanent solution is being considered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2021.