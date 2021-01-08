Menu

Politics

B.C. energy minister says ‘helpful’ Site C report will go to cabinet soon

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 8, 2021 4:19 pm
Click to play video 'Site C river diversion now in operation' Site C river diversion now in operation
Site C river diversion now in operation – Oct 8, 2020

VICTORIA – British Columbia’s energy minister says he has received a report on the status of the Site C dam project and will soon present its findings to cabinet.

Bruce Ralston says the report by former deputy finance minister Peter Milburn is “helpful,” but he wouldn’t discuss its findings until they are reviewed by the cabinet and Premier John Horgan.

Read more: Cancel Site C? Horgan says he’ll ‘take action’ if report finds ‘it’s the wrong way to proceed’

Ralston appointed Milburn in July to conduct a review of the hydroelectric project after Crown-owned BC Hydro reported concerns about project risks, construction delays and rising costs on the dam, estimated at $10.7 billion in 2018.

Click to play video 'Open letter calls for work on Site C dam to be stopped' Open letter calls for work on Site C dam to be stopped
Open letter calls for work on Site C dam to be stopped – Sep 27, 2020

Ralston says cabinet is scheduled to meet Wednesday, but he wouldn’t say whether Milburn’s report will be discussed then.

Read more: BC Hydro has ‘serious concerns’ over Site C budget due to COVID-19 costs, delays

During last fall’s election campaign, Horgan said Milburn’s report could give the government scientific and economic evidence to assess the status of Site C.

Horgan announced in December 2017 that the government would support completion of Site C, but said it is a project the NDP would never have started.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Site CSite C DamSite C dam projectSite C Dam reportdam reportsite c geotechnicalsite c problems
