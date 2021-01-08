Seven COVID-19-related deaths reported in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported seven new COVID-19-related deaths on Friday.

Health officials reported four deaths in the Regina zone: one person in their 60s, two people in their 70s and one person in the 80-plus age group.

Two deaths were reported in the southeast: a person in their 30s and an individual in the 80-plus age group. The death of a person in the 80-plus age group was also reported in the north-central zone.

It brings the overall death total since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to 184.

Saskatchewan reported 336 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bring the overall total to 17,474. Of those, 3,053 cases are considered active.

The majority of the new cases are in the Saskatoon zone (57), Regina zone (56), the far northeast (52), the northwest (46) and north-central (41).

New cases were also reported in far northwest (20), far north-central (4), northeast (3), central-west (6), central-east (9), southwest (2), south-central (six) and south-east (17), with 17 new cases pending residence information.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 262 — 21.6 new cases per 100,000 population.

Officials said 180 people are in hospital, with 26 people in intensive care.

There have been 14,237 total recoveries after health officials reported 223 cases were deemed resolved.

The province said 3,105 tests were carried out on Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 tests carried out to 445,168.

Vaccination rollout

Health officials said nearly 1,200 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered on Thursday, marking the largest number of vaccines administered to date in the province.

Overall, they said a total of 6,015 doses have been administered: 2,069 Pfizer doses plus 815 second-doses in the Regina pilot program; 2,627 Pfizer doses in Saskatoon; 160 Pfizer doses in Prince Albert; and 344 Moderna doses in the far northwest zone.

