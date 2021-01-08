Barrie fire crews rescue woman from downtown residential building

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie fire crews have rescued one woman from a burning apartment building on Mary Street Friday, the city’s fire chief confirmed.

The fire occurred on the second floor of the three-storey building, Barrie fire Chief Cory Mainprize said, adding that one woman was trapped and removed through a window on the balcony.

“We got a call around 1:29 this afternoon for a fire in that area,” Barrie Police spokesperson Peter Leon said. “There was a female that was rescued by Barrie Fire and has been taken to a local hospital.”

Mainprize confirmed the woman has minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Barrie police said Mary Street is closed between Dunlop and Ross streets until further notice.

“We do have an ongoing investigation at this time, and we’re just working with Barrie Fire to make some determinations with respect to the next course of action,” Leon said.

Mainprize said the Ontario fire marshal is on scene investigating.