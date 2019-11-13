Barrie police searching for 2 suspects following ‘suspicious’ fire

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police are searching for two suspects following a “suspicious” fire that occurred at a local auto repair shop during the early morning hours of Sunday.

At 3:21 a.m., police and fire crews responded to the George Street area for a structure fire.

According to officers, Barrie firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire, limiting the damage to the interior.

Police say security video in the area captured the incident and shows a dark-coloured vehicle arrive and park a short distance away.

According to officers, two suspects exited the vehicle and approached the business before gaining entry to it and setting a fire.

Upon leaving the shop, police say the suspects appear to have been caught in flames.

Story continues below advertisement

They can be seen running from the business, with one of the suspects fully engulfed by fire, officers add.

READ MORE: Orillia OPP issue hold and secure at Severn Shores Public School

The suspect appears to remove a clothing item that’s on fire, and both suspects return to the vehicle and drive away, according to police.

Investigators believe the suspects likely sustained significant and obvious injuries and probably would have required medical attention.

Police say anyone with information can contact Det. Const. D. Watson of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2755, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

1:33 Barrie police continue search for suspect, vehicle following fatal hit-and-run Barrie police continue search for suspect, vehicle following fatal hit-and-run