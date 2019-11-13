Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Barrie police searching for 2 suspects following ‘suspicious’ fire

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 12:52 pm
Upon leaving the shop, police say the suspects appear to have been caught in flames.
Upon leaving the shop, police say the suspects appear to have been caught in flames. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Barrie police are searching for two suspects following a “suspicious” fire that occurred at a local auto repair shop during the early morning hours of Sunday.

At 3:21 a.m., police and fire crews responded to the George Street area for a structure fire.

According to officers, Barrie firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire, limiting the damage to the interior.

READ MORE: 1 dead following collision involving dump truck in Essa, Ont.

Police say security video in the area captured the incident and shows a dark-coloured vehicle arrive and park a short distance away.

According to officers, two suspects exited the vehicle and approached the business before gaining entry to it and setting a fire.

Upon leaving the shop, police say the suspects appear to have been caught in flames.

Story continues below advertisement

They can be seen running from the business, with one of the suspects fully engulfed by fire, officers add.

READ MORE: Orillia OPP issue hold and secure at Severn Shores Public School

The suspect appears to remove a clothing item that’s on fire, and both suspects return to the vehicle and drive away, according to police.

Investigators believe the suspects likely sustained significant and obvious injuries and probably would have required medical attention.

Police say anyone with information can contact Det. Const. D. Watson of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2755, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Barrie police continue search for suspect, vehicle following fatal hit-and-run
Barrie police continue search for suspect, vehicle following fatal hit-and-run
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie PoliceBarrie newsBarrie Police ServiceBarrie fireBarrie Fire and Emergency ServiceBarrie suspicious fireConstable Watson Barrie police
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.