Canada

Search for missing Vancouver Island teen enters 7th day

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 8, 2021 2:29 pm
Click to play video 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?' What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
WATCH: Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? – Sep 21, 2020

The search for a missing Vancouver Island teen has now entered its seventh day.

Andre Courtemanche, 16, has been missing since he was last seen at 7 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the 2900-block of Cressida Crescent in Langford.

West Shore RCMP said he is known to frequent parks and trails and is asking anyone that uses the trails in the Langford and Victoria areas to keep an eye out for the youth.

Courtemanche is described as Caucasian, approximately five-feet-10-inches tall, 185 pounds with six to seven inch long light-brown hair and a light neckbeard.

A Facebook page has been set up to coordinate the search for the teen.

Organizers are asking residents to put up posters around where they live, and to possibly join the search using drones and ATVs.

Andre Courtemanche was last seen in the evening of Jan. 1 in Langford and has not been seen since.
Andre Courtemanche was last seen in the evening of Jan. 1 in Langford and has not been seen since. Photo submitted via West Shore RCMP

Read more: Emotional appeal for information on missing B.C. man: ‘Jemal, please come home’

Courtemanche was last seen wearing a blue/black plaid fleece coat, blue jogging pants, brown hiking boots and a headlamp.

Andre was last seen wearing an outfit like this one. Photo submitted.
Andre was last seen wearing an outfit like this one. Photo submitted.

West Shore RCMP said they are very concerned for Courtemanche’s safety and well-being. Since his disappearance, police said they have followed up on several leads, however, he remains missing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Andre Courtemanche is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

