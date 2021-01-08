Menu

Customers across Ontario report more internet service disruptions

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
According to reports on social media, Cogeco internet is experiencing disruptions across Ontario for the second time this week.
Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

For the second time in a row this week, customers are taking to social media to report Cogeco internet disruptions.

People in Windsor, Hamilton, Milton, Kingston and Cornwall are reporting that their Cogeco internet is currently not working.

Several school boards have sent out information to students and parents, who may be having issues connecting to remote learning Friday morning because of the outage.

In a statement released Friday, Cogeco said it was dealing with an issue outside of its network causing intermittent internet service, and that its teams are working to address the issue.

On Tuesday, the second day of remote learning across the province, Cogeco internet was out for most of the day, disrupting virtual classrooms.

Read more: Internet outages across Ontario disrupt online learning

Cogeco was able to get customers back online around 3 p.m.

