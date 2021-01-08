Customers across Ontario report more internet service disruptions

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in a row this week, customers are taking to social media to report Cogeco internet disruptions.

People in Windsor, Hamilton, Milton, Kingston and Cornwall are reporting that their Cogeco internet is currently not working.

Several school boards have sent out information to students and parents, who may be having issues connecting to remote learning Friday morning because of the outage.

ALCDSB Families: We're aware of some connectivity issues impacting @cogeco customers this morning. If you're unable to connect to your virtual classroom right now please be patient and reconnect when you're able to. #ALCDSB #InThisTogether — ALCDSB (@alcdsb) January 8, 2021

We understand that some students and families may be having difficulty connecting to remote learning this morning – @cogeco seems to be having some service interruptions in widespread areas. Please be patient as these issues are being resolved. pic.twitter.com/20S7d88Xkv — CDSBEO (@CDSBEO) January 8, 2021

In a statement released Friday, Cogeco said it was dealing with an issue outside of its network causing intermittent internet service, and that its teams are working to address the issue.

Dear customers, We are aware of an issue outside of our network that is causing intermittent service. Our technical teams are currently working to mitigate the issue as fast as possible. (1/2) — Cogeco Connexion (@cogeco) January 8, 2021

On Tuesday, the second day of remote learning across the province, Cogeco internet was out for most of the day, disrupting virtual classrooms.

Cogeco was able to get customers back online around 3 p.m.