30 people displaced following massive Verona, Ont. fire

A 28-unit affordable housing cooperative was destroyed in a massive structure fire Thursday night.

Crews arrived at a McMullen Manor on Carleton Drive after 10 p.m. Thursday, where smoke and flames could be seen coming from the structure, according to the South Frontenac Fire Department.

All occupants were accounted for. One man suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to hospital by paramedics, South Frontenac Fire said.

The building housed about 30 people in 28 units. All have been displaced, and are currently being housed at a nearby church.

South Frontenac Fire says Kingston Frontenac Housing Corporation, which owns the manor, along with the Red Cross are attending to the displaced residents.

South Frontenac Fire said the massive blaze was under control by 8 a.m. Friday.

Fifty crews from five stations including South Frontenac, Stone Mills Township and Kingston were called to assist.

Mayor Ron Vandewal thanked all those who assisted in dousing the flames and attending to the people displaced by the fire.

“The loss of McMullen Manor will have a large impact on our residents; however, our community has always had a way of pulling together and looking after each other when times are tough,” Vandewal said.

“We are already seeing a huge outpouring of support and donations to assist those impacted by this tragedy,” he finished.

South Frontenac Fire is asking those nearby to avoid the area for the remainder of the day.

The investigation into what caused the blaze is still ongoing.

