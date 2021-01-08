Quebec to unveil additional measures for schools amid coronavirus surge

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s education minister is set to announce additional measures for schools as young students are set to return to class next week amid a deepening second wave of the novel coronavirus crisis.

Jean-François Roberge will be in Montreal on Friday morning to address the pandemic and schools. He will be accompanied by Dr. Richard Massé, an advisor with the province’s public health department.

The update comes as Quebec enters a new phase of lockdown this weekend to stem the tide of COVID-19. This includes a nightly curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Feb. 8.

READ MORE: Here’s how Quebec’s latest lockdown rules and nightly curfew will work

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

While some sectors and non-essential businesses will remain closed, elementary schools are set to physically reopen next Monday as previously announced. Grade 5 and 6 students will now have to wear masks in the classrooms, however.

Story continues below advertisement

High schools will continue with online learning next week after reopening was pushed back due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations in Quebec.

Teenagers will return to class on Jan. 18. They will be provided two disposable masks per day.

2:04 Coronavirus: Quebec public security minister spells out rules around curfew Coronavirus: Quebec public security minister spells out rules around curfew

Advertisement