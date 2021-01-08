New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update Friday after reporting 118 cases since Jan. 1

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick will provide a COVID-19 update to cap-off the first full week of 2021 on Friday.

Since Jan. 1, the province has recorded 118 coronavirus cases and moved the entirety of the province into the orange phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan, which attempts to balance the reopening of businesses with the prevention of a resurgence in COVID-19 transmission.

However, the province notes that the orange phase also indicates a “significant risk that COVID-19 is no longer under control in the province.”

Wearing face masks is mandatory in indoor public spaces during the orange phase. Masks are to be worn in outdoor public spaces when physical distancing of two metres cannot be maintained.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the orange phase, New Brunswickers are restricted to a single household bubble when indoors.

As an example, even though groups are allowed out into restaurants, they may not sit with people from another household bubble.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people or less with masks and physical distancing.

1:53 Saint John woman says parent at long-term care facility test positive for COVID-19 Saint John woman says parent at long-term care facility test positive for COVID-19

Unlike previous outbreaks, the province is recording cases across multiple zones.

As an example, on Thursday the province reported 24 new cases spread throughout five of New Brunswick’s zones.

The prognosis is less than ideal, according to Dr. Jennier Russell, the chief medical officer of health.

“The current situation is the worst we have seen so far during this pandemic,” Russel said Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have managed to overcome all previous COVID-19 events through the co-operative efforts of staff, partner organizations and the general public. This experience guides us now. We must all do our part to meet the challenge facing us.”

Friday’s update is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. It will be lead by Education minister Dominic Cardy and Russell.

Cardy will provide information on the operation of schools within the Orange level, the province has confirmed.