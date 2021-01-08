Watch live as Trudeau, officials discuss COVID-19 and vaccine rollout

Send this page to someone via email

As Canada sinks further into a winter of rising COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the speed and efficiency of vaccinations are top of mind.

According to many, it’s not happening fast enough.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his frustration at the slow rollout at a press conference on Tuesday, saying, with the new year upon us, “now is the time to really accelerate” the national vaccination campaign.

“I think all Canadians, including me, are frustrated to see vaccines in freezers and not in people’s arms,” Trudeau had told reporters in Ottawa.

Answers on how the process will be sped up to meet the goal of beginning to vaccinate the general public by April are still hazy.

Trudeau is expected to address Canadians about the vaccine rollout amid the continuing COVID-19 crisis during a press conference from Rideau Hall at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The criticism is being lobbed in several directions.

Some provinces say they’re running out of vaccines, and that the federal government hasn’t met their supply needs. On the flipside, health-care professionals have expressed frustration at the slow pace of immunizations in their jurisdictions, claiming that some vaccines are sitting unused.

Because vaccines have mostly been administered in hospitals, other health care workers — like pharmacists and community health workers — haven’t been utilized, which some experts say would boost efficiency. As of now, it’s slowing things down, they say.

Trudeau met with premiers virtually Thursday after saying earlier this week he wants to work with provinces and territories because the administration of vaccines has been a challenge in some jurisdictions.

During the meeting with the premiers, Trudeau conceded that his earlier remark was not helpful, according to sources close to some premiers who attended the meeting.

1st dose? 2nd dose?

Also Friday, top officials with the Public Health Agency of Canada and federal ministers are expected to discuss the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Canada is among a number of countries in the midst of investigating how to stretch vaccine doses as far as possible.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s top doctor, said earlier this week she has asked the National Advisory Committee on Immunization to investigate whether it would be warranted to delay the second doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine in a bid to get first doses to more people, faster.

She described it as a “topic of active discussion.”

The World Health Organization weighed in on the global discussion Friday as well, saying the interval between the two doses could, in fact, be extended to up to six weeks.

The agency called it a “pragmatic approach” that could be considered and employed as a response to “exceptional epidemiological circumstances.”

— with files from the Canadian Press and Reuters