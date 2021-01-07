Orca pod returns to central B.C. coast after 20 years: researchers

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A pod of orcas that hasn’t been seen in 20 years has returned to B.C.’s central coast.

The pod, known as A5, are a part of B.C.’s northern resident killer whale population.

On Monday, Fisheries and Oceans Canada researcher Jared Towers captured photos of the pod, including a new calf, entering Fife Sound in the Broughton Archipelago.

0:46 Orca who carried dead calf in B.C. waters gives birth again Orca who carried dead calf in B.C. waters gives birth again – Sep 7, 2020

Researchers say the area used to be a key Chinook salmon feeding ground for the pod, but that they abandoned it when local fish farms implemented sonic devices to scare seals away.

Story continues below advertisement

Those devices were subsequently banned, but the orcas, who have extremely sensitive hearing, did not return.

Under a 2018 agreement with local First Nations, the federal and provincial government fish farms in the area are now being phased out.

“When I heard from Jared that the A5s had entered Fife Sound, the traditional route I observed them using from 1984-1995, I felt such a sense of joy,” biologist Alexandra Morton, who previously studied the pod, said in a media release.

“These whales are our neighbours.”

1:57 New restrictions on boating around orcas off B.C. coast New restrictions on boating around orcas off B.C. coast – May 7, 2020

The researchers have suggested naming the new calf Ne’nakw, which means “returning home” in Kwak’wala.

Story continues below advertisement

Northern resident killer whales are faring better than their endangered southern resident cousins, but remain listed as “threatened” by federal regulators.

As of 2018, Fisheries and Oceans Canada estimated the population to be about 302 orcas.