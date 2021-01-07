Menu

Crime

Wellington County OPP lay 20 impaired driving charges during Festive RIDE campaign

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 7, 2021 5:28 pm
OPP say 20 drivers were charged with impaired driving in Wellington County during their Festive RIDE campaign.
OPP say 20 drivers were charged with impaired driving in Wellington County during their Festive RIDE campaign. Don Mitchell / Global News

Wellington County OPP say officers laid 20 impaired driving charges during their annual Festive RIDE campaign between Nov. 26 and Jan. 2.

Police conducted 91 separate RIDE checks throughout Wellington County.

OPP said 20 drivers were charged with impaired driving offences, including those who refused to provide a breath sample, while 11 other drivers received a suspension for having a blood-alcohol level between 0.05 and 0.08.

Read more: More than 140 drivers charged with impaired offences during York Region holiday RIDE program

With these numbers over the holidays, Wellington County led all jurisdictions in the OPP’s west region in alcohol-related driving charges, police said.

Last year, Wellington County OPP laid 29 impaired driving charges during the Festive Ride campaign and 27 the year before that.

It’s the lowest amount of impaired driving charges laid during a campaign since 2016 when 14 drivers were arrested.

Pickering man pleads guilty to impaired driving causing the death of 2 college students
Pickering man pleads guilty to impaired driving causing the death of 2 college students
