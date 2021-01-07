Menu

Crime

Man charged with possessing child pornography after months-long investigation: St. Thomas police

By Staff 980 CFPL
FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO. St. Thomas Police Service/Facebook

A months-long investigation by St. Thomas police resulted in a 58-year-old man being charged with one count of possession of child pornography Tuesday night, police said.

The man, who is alleged to have been using free Wi-Fi from motels in southwestern Ontario to download images of child sexual abuse, was arrested during a traffic stop on Talbot Street, police said.

According to St. Thomas police, the investigation involved its Internet Child Exploitation Unit and multiple other police jurisdictions.

Read more: What are ‘cappers’? What parents need to know about the dangerous online predators

No further details were given about the other jurisdictions involved and whether the man accused in the case is a St. Thomas resident.

The man, whose identity was not released, was later released on an undertaking with court date, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Reports of child sexual abuse imagery have risen dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

The organization says its online tipline, Cybertip.ca, saw an 81 per cent spike in public reports of online child exploitation in the spring of 2020.

Click to play video 'Public safety minister says he reached out to RCMP to offer support in response to Pornhub accusations' Public safety minister says he reached out to RCMP to offer support in response to Pornhub accusations
Public safety minister says he reached out to RCMP to offer support in response to Pornhub accusations – Dec 8, 2020

 

St. ThomasSt. Thomas PoliceInternet Child ExploitationChild Sexual AbuseICE UnitOnline crimeSt. Thomas crimechild pornography charge
