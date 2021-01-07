Police surround residence in Dinsmore, Sask., man in custody

One man was arrested after a heavy police presence in the village of Dinsmore, Sask., Wednesday.
RCMP said the incident began at around 4:15 p.m. after the man made threats online and then barricaded himself with weapons inside a residence.
Police surrounded the residence and asked the public to avoid the area. The man was brought into custody at around midnight.
He was later taken to hospital for treatment and a mental health assessment.
RCMP said there is currently no threat to the public.
Police investigate Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments