Police surround residence in Dinsmore, Sask., man in custody

One man was arrested after a heavy police presence in the village of Dinsmore, Sask., Wednesday.

RCMP said the incident began at around 4:15 p.m. after the man made threats online and then barricaded himself with weapons inside a residence.

Police surrounded the residence and asked the public to avoid the area. The man was brought into custody at around midnight.

He was later taken to hospital for treatment and a mental health assessment.

RCMP said there is currently no threat to the public.

