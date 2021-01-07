Menu

Crime

Police surround residence in Dinsmore, Sask., man in custody

By Mandy Vocke Global News
Police vehicles were outside the Dinsmore residence for hours Wednesday evening.
Police vehicles were outside the Dinsmore residence for hours Wednesday evening. WestCentralOnline: Christian Moulding

One man was arrested after a heavy police presence in the village of Dinsmore, Sask., Wednesday.

RCMP said the incident began at around 4:15 p.m. after the man made threats online and then barricaded himself with weapons inside a residence.

Read more: 3 charged with manslaughter in death of 14-year-old boy in Saskatoon

Police surrounded the residence and asked the public to avoid the area. The man was brought into custody at around midnight.

Read more: Man suffers serious injuries in Meadow Lake, Sask., shooting

He was later taken to hospital for treatment and a mental health assessment.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said there is currently no threat to the public.

Click to play video 'Police investigate Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2021' Police investigate Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2021
Police investigate Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2021
