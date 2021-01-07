Calgary pivots to pursue world snowboard, freestyle championship

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary is making a pitch to be the host city of the world freestyle ski and snowboard championships next month if public health authorities approve it.

Calgary would be a substitute site. The world championships scheduled Feb. 18-28 in China were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The international governing body of skiing and snowboard has Calgary tentatively scheduled as host of the world championship Feb. 24 to March 11, but the federal, provincial and municipal governments have yet to give the green light.

Initial plans for World Cup freestyle and snowboard “bubbles” at Calgary’s Canada Olympic Park in the coming weeks have now pivoted to a possible world championship.

Halfpipe, slopestyle and big air in both freestyle skiing and snowboard, as well as freestyle moguls and aerials, would draw nearly 500 athletes to Canada Olympic Park.

Canada last hosted the world freestyle ski championship in Whistler, B.C., in 2001 and the world snowboard championship in 2013 in Stoneham, Que.