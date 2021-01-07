Menu

Canada

Calgary pivots to pursue world snowboard, freestyle championship

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Eileen Gu, of China, competes during a run in the finals of the women's slopestyle at a World Cup freestyle skiing event in Calgary, Alberta on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
Eileen Gu, of China, competes during a run in the finals of the women's slopestyle at a World Cup freestyle skiing event in Calgary, Alberta on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

Calgary is making a pitch to be the host city of the world freestyle ski and snowboard championships next month if public health authorities approve it.

Calgary would be a substitute site. The world championships scheduled Feb. 18-28 in China were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Calgary wants to be a hub city as Canada loses international sports to COVID-19

The international governing body of skiing and snowboard has Calgary tentatively scheduled as host of the world championship Feb. 24 to March 11, but the federal, provincial and municipal governments have yet to give the green light.

Trending Stories

Initial plans for World Cup freestyle and snowboard “bubbles” at Calgary’s Canada Olympic Park in the coming weeks have now pivoted to a possible world championship.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: WinSport’s ski and snowboard hill opens Friday with new COVID-19 protocols

Halfpipe, slopestyle and big air in both freestyle skiing and snowboard, as well as freestyle moguls and aerials, would draw nearly 500 athletes to Canada Olympic Park.

Canada last hosted the world freestyle ski championship in Whistler, B.C., in 2001 and the world snowboard championship in 2013 in Stoneham, Que.

