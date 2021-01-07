Man charged in Tamara Benoit homicide, further arrest expected soon: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a 37-year-old man is facing charges — and at least one more arrest is coming — in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in Portage la Prairie this fall.

Tamara Benoit (Norman), 36, was found dead near Cottonwood Drive in the RM of Portage la Portage Prairie Sept. 3.

Benoit had been reported missing in July, and police have previously said she was last seen alive May 23 in the Portage la Prairie area.

Tamara Benoit (Norman), 36, was a mother, daughter & friend. She was last seen in Portage la Prairie & Long Plain FN area on May 23 2020 & reported missing on July 10 2020. Her remains were found on Sept 3 2020. #rcmpmb, @WpgPolice & @MBFNPolice have worked tirelessly for justice pic.twitter.com/QvlfzwN0KG — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 7, 2021

At a Thursday press conference RCMP said Ryan Peters, 37, from Long Plain First Nation, was arrested Wednesday and charged with Second Degree Murder.

Superintendent Michael Koppang, who heads up Manitoba RCMP’s major crime services, told media at least one more arrest in the case is expected “imminently.”

“Putting the handcuffs on someone and charging them with a homicide provides some justice to the deceased and their family, but the fact remains that a young life has been lost,” Koppang said in an RCMP release.

Koppang thanked the Winnipeg Police Service and the Manitoba First Nations Police Service for their help in the investigation.

“Through all the processes and procedures we go through in an investigation, we never lost sight of Tamara,” said Koppang.

“Our agencies worked closely together, pooling resources and community knowledge, to be able to get to this point. I cannot be more thankful for the assistance we received from both WPS and MFNP.”

