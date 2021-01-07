Menu

Crime

Man charged in Tamara Benoit homicide, further arrest expected soon: Manitoba RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Tamara Benoit, 36.
Tamara Benoit, 36. RCMP Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP say a 37-year-old man is facing charges — and at least one more arrest is coming — in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in Portage la Prairie this fall.

Read more: Portage la Prairie homicide victim seen in black truck before her death, RCMP say

Tamara Benoit (Norman), 36, was found dead near Cottonwood Drive in the RM of Portage la Portage Prairie Sept. 3.

Benoit had been reported missing in July, and police have previously said she was last seen alive May 23 in the Portage la Prairie area.

At a Thursday press conference RCMP said Ryan Peters, 37, from Long Plain First Nation, was arrested Wednesday and charged with Second Degree Murder.

Superintendent Michael Koppang, who heads up Manitoba RCMP’s major crime services, told media at least one more arrest in the case  is expected “imminently.”

“Putting the handcuffs on someone and charging them with a homicide provides some justice to the deceased and their family, but the fact remains that a young life has been lost,” Koppang said in an RCMP release.

Read more: Winnipeg woman missing since May last seen in Long Plain First Nation: police

Koppang thanked the Winnipeg Police Service and the Manitoba First Nations Police Service for their help in the investigation.

“Through all the processes and procedures we go through in an investigation, we never lost sight of Tamara,” said Koppang.

“Our agencies worked closely together, pooling resources and community knowledge, to be able to get to this point. I cannot be more thankful for the assistance we received from both WPS and MFNP.”

More to come.

Click to play video 'Manitoba RCMP announce two additional murder charges in Portage homicide tied to Winnipeg arson' Manitoba RCMP announce two additional murder charges in Portage homicide tied to Winnipeg arson
Manitoba RCMP announce two additional murder charges in Portage homicide tied to Winnipeg arson – Aug 11, 2020
HomicideWinnipeg crimeManitoba RCMPWinnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg homicideManitoba First Nations Police ServiceManitoba homicideMBRCMP
