Residents at extended care home in Sioux Lookout, Ont., receive 1st COVID-19 vaccines

SIOUX LOOKOUT, Ont. — Residents at an extended care home in Sioux Lookout, Ont., will be vaccinated against COVID-19 today.

A spokeswoman from Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre says staff will administer the shots at its William A. George facility this afternoon.

Residents and staff of the extended care facility, as well as chronic care patients and all staff at the hospital will be inoculated in the coming days.

The Sioux Lookout health centre serves residents of the town 350 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont.

It also serves the surrounding area, including Hudson, Pickle Lake, Savant Lake, and 28 First Nation communities.

A statement from Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre says that the Moderna vaccine was flown in on Wednesday night.

