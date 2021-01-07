LHSC confirms departure of clinical programs VP Julie Trpkvoski

Send this page to someone via email

A hospital network in London, Ont., has confirmed the recent departure of a top executive.

In a statement sent to Global News, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) said vice president of clinical programs Julie Trpkovski “is no longer with the organization effective January 5.”

No reason was given for Trpkovski’s departure, which follows a four-year tenure with LHSC.

When asked if Trpkovski was let go or if she left the organization on her own accord, a spokesperson for LHSC responded, “we have no further comment.”

LHSC says Trpkovski’s role will be taken over on an interim basis by chief medical officer Dr. Adam Dukelow and chief nursing officer Carol Young-Ritchie, both of whom also serve as executive vice presidents for LHSC.

Dukelow will focus on surgical care and Young-Ritchie’s interim position will focus on critical care.

“We thank Julie for her service and wish her all the best in her future endeavours,” LHSC said.

Global News reached out to Trpkovski for comment, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

