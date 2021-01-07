Menu

Health

LHSC confirms departure of clinical programs VP Julie Trpkvoski

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted January 7, 2021 1:34 pm
Julie Trpkovski's departure follows a four-year tenure with the London, Ont., hospital network.
Julie Trpkovski's departure follows a four-year tenure with the London, Ont., hospital network. Julie Trpkovski / Facebook

A hospital network in London, Ont., has confirmed the recent departure of a top executive.

In a statement sent to Global News, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) said vice president of clinical programs Julie Trpkovski “is no longer with the organization effective January 5.”

Read more: LHSC cancels some surgeries as COVID-19 cases strain resources

No reason was given for Trpkovski’s departure, which follows a four-year tenure with LHSC.

When asked if Trpkovski was let go or if she left the organization on her own accord, a spokesperson for LHSC responded, “we have no further comment.”

LHSC says Trpkovski’s role will be taken over on an interim basis by chief medical officer Dr. Adam Dukelow and chief nursing officer Carol Young-Ritchie, both of whom also serve as executive vice presidents for LHSC.

Read more: Some Ontario hospitals use temporary morgues as coronavirus deaths rise

Dukelow will focus on surgical care and Young-Ritchie’s interim position will focus on critical care.

Trending Stories

“We thank Julie for her service and wish her all the best in her future endeavours,” LHSC said.

Global News reached out to Trpkovski for comment, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

OntarioLondonLondon Health Sciences CentreLHSCDepartureJulie TrpkovskiLondon hospital execVice president of Clinical Programs
